Tully’s to open new restaurants in Fayetteville and Oswego

(WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for Tully’s confirms to NewsChannel 9 that two new locations, a full-service restaurant in the Fayetteville Towne Centre and a “quick-serve” location in Oswego.

In Fayetteville, Tully’s will take over the building vacated by Uno in November. The center’s owners, COR Development, approached Tully’s about bringing its chain to the eastern suburbs of Syracuse. The spokesperson says the lease was just signed, so a construction date hasn’t been set but he hopes to open by summer.

In Oswego, Tully’s will bring a tenders-focused menu into a “quick-service” restaurant in the former Friendly’s at 192 Bridge Street. Counter-service will be available for 30 seats without table service along with a drive-thru option.

The additions bring the total number of Tully’s restaurants to 15. The same family also owns three Copper Top locations, two in the Syracuse area.