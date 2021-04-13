Tully’s to open quick-service tender restaurant in City of Oswego this fall

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tully’s Good Times is expanding north! The restaurant announced it is opening its first quick-service Tully’s Chicken Tender Concept this fall in the City of Oswego.

Tully’s will be renovating the old Friendly’s location on Bridge Street.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tully’s to develop the former Friendly’s property and put the site back into productive use. Tully’s will be a wonderful addition to the Oswego community, providing quality food in a fun atmosphere with superb service. I believe the announcement of a Tully’s coming to Oswego is another positive indicator for our community and speaks to the progress being made in Oswego as we see continued growth and private investment,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I thank Tully’s for being interested and investing in our city and believe they’ll see strong, immediate support from the Oswego community.”

“We are extremely excited to bring our famous hand-battered Tully’s Tenders to Oswego, NY. We look forward to partnering with Mayor Barlow and his team in Oswego, providing jobs to the community, and a great experience to our guests”, said Tully the Turtle. “We feel this is a natural evolution of our business, as well as a reflection of the current business environment and our customers desire to have the ‘Best Tenders on Earth’ while accommodating their busy schedules. We are confident this will be a great collaboration with Mayor Barlow, Oswego County, and the surrounding area, as well as our continued dedication to upstate New York communities.”

Tully’s restaurants are family-owned with businesses across Central, Western and Southern New York and in Pennsylvania.