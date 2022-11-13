SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Are you a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping? Maybe you haven’t made it out to the store to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey yet, or maybe you’re pushing it off due to inflation prices.

We understand the struggle.

We’ve compiled a list of turkey prices around Central New york so you can know what you are walking into when planning on purchasing that turkey.

10-14 lbs. Turkey: $23.32

16-20 lbs. Turkey: $29.24

20-24 lbs. Turkey: $37.86

24+ lbs Turkey: $40.56

10 lb Turkey: $18.90 / ea ($1.89 / lb)

15 lb. Turkey: $28.35 / ea ($1.89 / lb)

24+ lbs Turkey: $45.36 / ea ($1.89 / lb)

10-14 lbs. Turkey (Avg. 11.61lb): $8.01 / ea ($0.69/lb)

14-16 lbs. Turkey (Avg. 12.95lb): $8.94 / ea ($0.69/lb)

16-20 lbs. Turkey (Avg. 16.25lb): $11.21 / ea ($0.69/lb)

20-24 lbs. Turkey (Avg. 19.4lb): $13.39 / ea ($0.69/lb)

3 lb. Turkey: $13.72 / ea ($4.57/lb)

3-9 lb, Serves 2 to 6: $11.28 / ea ($1.88/lb)

5.5-8.5 lbs. Turkey: $16.48 / ea ($2.68/lb)

16-24 lbs. Turkey: $24.49 / ea ($1.18/lb)

7 lb. Bone-In Turkey: $13.23 / ea ($1.89/lb)

10-16 lbs. Turkey: $12.84 / ea ($1.07/lb)

12 lb. Turkey: $26.28 / ea ($2.19/lb)

48 oz. Boneless Turkey Breast: $13.19 / ea ($0.27/oz)