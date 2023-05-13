SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) We’re going to experience a few seasons in the coming days (at least one of them isn’t winter!). It felt summery Friday, will feel like spring Saturday, and dare we say a touch fall(ish) by Sunday. Details below…

Staying dry

For the 5th day in a row there was no measurable rain in CNY on Friday. Quite a change from the soggy weather from just last week.

A cold front moved through overnight but there wasn’t enough moisture to cause any showers, and now high pressure is building in once again.

Can we keep the sun and dry weather for the weekend?

The tradeoff to keep the dry weather in Central New York, however, is for our temperatures start to cool Saturday and Sunday. The first drop comes Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. However, by Sunday we’ll only be in the upper 50s to around 60.

If you have outdoor plans with mom Sunday, it won’t be a bad idea to have a jacket handy and try to be in the sun. There will be a noticeable chill in the air from the breeze, especially in the shade.

Is it safe to plant this weekend?

If you plan on taking advantage of the nice weather and do any planting this weekend, do so with caution. Temperatures are forecast to take another dip mid-next week that could bring the threat of widespread frost across CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

In addition, the rain chances are pretty low through the mid-week. Some of your newly planted vegetation may need some watering to get off on the right foot.