SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A little snow falls tonight but find out if Mother Nature gives CNY any love for Valentine’s Day. Details are below…

Turns a bit windy with some flakes possible

A little rain changed to snow showers late this evening and they continue into the overnight thanks to a weak cold front zipping to east. Winds pick up out of the west-northwest between 10 and 20 mph with gust past 30 mph at times behind the cold front.

A coating to an inch or so of snow is possible across mainly the higher terrain tonight, but that should be it. It has been that kind of Winter.

Lows drop into the low to mid 30s.

Mother Nature shows some love to CNY

After some morning flurries and clouds to start Tuesday, the sun returns just in time for CNY to enjoy afternoon and evening Valentine’s Day plans. 😊

It’s a bit cooler, but still mild for mid-February with highs warming into the low to mid 40s.

We flirt with record warmth midweek!

Believe it or not, another push of more significant warmth is headed our way midweek.

It looks like mid to upper 50s are a certainty, but confidence is growing for 60+ degrees Wednesday, and possibly Thursday night which would put us in record territory! A little sun on Wednesday could get us to the record of 64° set in 1954.

Often times, with the warmth comes moisture, though, especially in the winter. A passing shower or two is possible Wednesday, but there’s plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the warmth. We have a better chance of more widespread rain showers after 2 or 3 pm Thursday ahead of and with a warm front.

Brief cool-down to end the week

By Friday the temperatures are falling back down from the 40s in the morning to near 30 by the afternoon. The wind picks up too which will add a wind chill to the air. This will also be our next chance at seeing any accumulating snow, albeit it may just end being a few inches at best. We’ll keep you posted as the week goes on!