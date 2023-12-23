SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a frigid start to our Friday across central New York, but it turned out to be another nice day with a lot of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A big warming trend is in store for the next few days, though. Details below…

No real fanfare for snow lovers into the holiday weekend

With no major storm systems on the way through the Christmas holiday weekend, our chances of seeing a White Christmas are basically nil for us. There will be a little rain and snow shower activity Saturday afternoon and night but 1) the precipitation is looking light and 2) temperatures are expected to remain above freezing for the most part.

Any lingering showers from overnight Saturday wind down Sunday, Christmas Eve Day. It looks like no travel issues for your last minute Christmas shopping or the Christmas Eve services.

Yes, the only White Christmas that looks to be happening for us is in our dreams, especially since it looks like highs could be 50 or better on Christmas itself with some sun possible! That would be almost 20 degrees above normal but well short of the 66 degrees set on Christmas Day 1932.

Precipitation returns to central New York by Tuesday afternoon, but because we are still mild it will be in the form of rain showers for us. Expect unsettled weather with rain more likely than snow for us through the middle of next week.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.