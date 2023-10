SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We made it to 70° or better the last four days. How quickly does cooler weather return? Details below…

Warmth getting ready to depart

After four straight days of 70 degree plus warmth, Syracuse is in store for a change to much cooler weather.

This change comes on Saturday as a cold front moves through during the morning. This front brings 50s back into the picture, but not until the afternoon after starting the day in the 60s. Even cooler weather is expected on Sunday.

Rain for the weekend again?

There should be a few more showers Saturday morning as the aforementioned cold front moves through, but things dry out in the afternoon allowing you to get out to the apple orchards and pumpkin patches, or to take care of some leaves in the yard.

We expect more widespread showers to develop on Sunday morning. This definitely looks to be the wettest and coolest day of the weekend. The chances of widespread rain increase the farther south you travel from Syracuse. However, majority of the area will be dealing with showers. Watch the radar when trying to make your outdoor plans.

Also keep in mind that it will be much colder in the 40s to near 50 on Sunday. We’re about to slip into a cooler than average pattern as we flip the calendar over from October to November next week!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.