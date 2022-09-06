(WSYR-TV)– The Oneida Indian Nation has announced plans for the largest expansion and financial reinvestment at Turning Stone Resort Casino in the last 20 years.

Officials from the communications department at the Oneida Nation released a statement on September 6 stating that the multi-year project will nearly double the existing convention and meeting space at the resort. During this expansion, a new hotel at Turning Stone will be built. The structure is expected to be about the same size as the Tower Hotel, with approximately 250 rooms, new dining options, outdoor spaces and additional amenities. The new addition is expected to attract more regional and national events from across the country, which should help to increase tourism in the region.

“As we begin our largest reinvestment in two decades, we embark upon a new chapter for our enterprises, ensuring that we remain one of the top event and tourism destinations in New York for decades to come,” says Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO.

“This historic expansion of convention space and hotel rooms at Turning Stone continues this exceptional commitment, and will attract even more businesses and tourists from around the country to Upstate New York,” President of CenterState CEO Rob Simpson adds.

According to the communications department of the Oneida Indian Nation, over the last three decades, the Oneida Indian Nation has invested more than $1 billion in Central New York. The project will add millions more in renovations and will help open job positions in the area.

The establishment will create hundreds of new permanent on-site jobs once completed. Hundreds of local construction jobs will also be available during the establishment of the building.

“This latest investment at Turning Stone Resort Casino – the largest in 20 years – expands on this partnership and, along with the Nexus Center, continues our shared goal for the revitalization of Oneida County. We know that when the Oneida Indian Nation does well, Oneida County does well, and the expansion of Turning Stone will help grow this success with increased tourism, new jobs, and more,” says Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

As the hiring process will be underway soon, Turing Stone will be hosting a “Get in the Game” hiring event that will be taking place on September 12. At this event, employers will be offering on-the-spot job offers, with select positions that will be offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses.

According to Kelly Abdo, Director of Communications at the Oneida Indian Nations Office, this hiring event follows a year of historic growth for the region, adding more than 400 new jobs since January 2022. Abdo also says that a variety of positions will be available including Cooks, Table Games Dealers, Beverage Servers, Hotel Front Desk Clerks, and hospitality and gaming venue positions.

Oneida Indian Nations Offical website offers the following information in regards to positions:

$17 – $20/hour for cooks

$20 – $25/hour for table games dealers

Candidates are not required to have previous work experience

Paid on-the-job training provided

Full and part-time employees are needed

Benefit packages include:

Paid time off

401(k) retirement savings with employer matching

Healthcare coverage

Tuition reimbursement

For further information on how to apply online and what positions are currently available, click here.