(WSYR-TV) — Do you think your poker game is able to hold up against the best? Well, Turning Stone is providing players with the opportunity to prove it.

Courtesy of Turning Stone

This month, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) is holding events at Turning with big cash prizes and seats in the WSOP Tournament of Champions event out in Vegas later this year.

Until then, 15 WSOP rings are on display at Turning Stone to get players energized for tournaments. Made by the same company that makes championship rings for the NFL and NBA, the Turning Stone WSOP rings feature “WSOP Circuit Event” on the front and “Turning Stone” on the side. The rings are currently on display inside the Turning Stone Poker Room.

Below is information about the WSOP events at Turning Stone:

WSOP Circuit Event: March 17 – 28 (Event Center)

More than $1 million in guaranteed payouts, 15 WSOP rings, and a chance to earn a seat in the WSOP Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas

Buy-in starts at $80

WSOP Satellite Events: Daily until March 16 (The Poker Room)

Up to $50,000 cash winnings; opportunity to win a $10,000 seat and travel money to the WSOP “Tournament of Champions” in Las Vegas.

Buy-ins start at $100 and increase as the week goes on.

For more information about the World Series of Poker®, click HERE.