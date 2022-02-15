VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Nation Enterprises announced on Tuesday that, beginning on February 18, they will no longer require guests to show proof of vaccination before entering their Exit 33 nightlife venues at Turning Stone. These venues include Tin Rooster, The Gig, Turquoise Tiger, and Atrium Bar.

Last week, Oneida Nation Enterprises announced that the Turning Stone, Point Place Casino, Lake House, and YBR will no longer require face coverings. Oneida Nation Enterprises says they are pleased to make these updates as case rates decline in the region. They also say these decisions represent a significant step toward a return to normalcy.

Oneida Nation Enterprises remind visitors that this announcement only applies to the nightlife venues as vaccination protocols will remain in effect for guests attending shows in the Event Center or the Showroom. Proof of vaccinations are still needed here due to contractual requirements of the artists, Oneida Nation Enterprises says.