(WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation Enterprises, the company that owns Turning Stone, Point Place Casino, Lake House, and YBR Casino, will no longer require face coverings for guests and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

The parent company explained further details and updates, including measures aligned with industry health and safety protocols for performances at the Event Center and The Showroom. These measures include proof of vaccination for ages 12 and older and a negative COVID test result for anyone under 12.

Turning Stone has updated its health and safety protocols for EXIT 33, including A Bar, Tin Rooster, and The Gig, to align with entertainment venue protocols regarding COVID-19.

To enter any EXIT 33 venues, proof of vaccination and Identification verifying the guest is 21-years-old is required.

The Inn and the Delta Cafe will remain closed at this time.

For the complete list of updated information on health and safety protocols, you can visit the site here.