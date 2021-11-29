Turning Stone Resort Casino to reopen its ‘Exit 33’ nightclub complex to people with proof of full vaccination

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a nearly 20-month closure, Turning Stone is reopening most of its “Exit 33” nightclub complex in early December.

On December 10, three of four venues will reopen to people with proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Tin Rooster, The Gig, and The Atrium Bar will open Friday and Saturday nights only with a band and performance schedule already booked for the month of December.

Proof of vaccine will be checked as part of the normal ID check. Vaccine cards, photographs of vaccine cards on mobile devices, and the New York State Excelsior App are all applicable forms of vaccine proof.

Turquoise Tiger and The Tin Rooster’s barbecue kitchen will wait and reopen in early 2022, with specific dates not yet announced.

Turning Stone says it is redesigning the LAVA nightclub before reopening it in the future.

Exit 33 Entertainment Schedule

Friday, December 10: A-Bar: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sushi and signature cocktails At 9 p.m.: DJ Big Poppa Tin Rooster: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 10 p.m.: The Beadle Brothers and DJ Skeet Cover Charge: $10 (includes entry for Tin Rooster and The Gig) The Gig: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 10 p.m.: Scars N’ Stripes Cover Charge: $10 (includes entry for Tin Rooster and The Gig)



Saturday, December 11 A-Bar: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sushi and signature cocktails At 9 p.m.: DJ Skeet Tin Rooster: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 10 p.m.: Tom Nitti and DJ Reiners Cover Charge: $10 (includes entry for Tin Rooster and The Gig) The Gig: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 10 p.m.: Gridley Paige Cover Charge: $10 (includes entry for Tin Rooster and The Gig)



Friday, December 17 A-Bar: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sushi and signature cocktails Tin Rooster: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 10 p.m.: Chasing Neon & DJ Skeet Cover Charge: $10 (includes entry for Tin Rooster and The Gig) The Gig: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 10 p.m.: Scars N’ Stripes Cover Charge: $10 (includes entry for Tin Rooster and The Gig)



Saturday, December 18 A-Bar: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sushi and signature cocktails Tin Rooster: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 10 p.m.: Nick Hickman & DJ Chris Reiners Cover Charge: $10 (includes entry for Tin Rooster and The Gig) The Gig: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 10 p.m.: Showtime Cover Charge: $10 (includes entry for Tin Rooster and The Gig)



Exit 33 will not be open on December 24 and 25 because of the Christmas holiday.

Turning Stone says details of its New Year’s Eve celebration will be announced soon.