(WSYR-TV) — Spend your summer at the beach! With warmer weather right around the corner, Oneida Nation Enterprises is preparing for even more guests to visit its Sylvan Beach properties this summer. That means they’ll need to bring in more seasonal employees to work this summer.

The Snug Harbor Marina at Sylvan Beach is hosting an on-the-spot hiring event on Friday March 31st from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday April 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With excellent wages, an exciting work environment and career path opportunities, you could get an offer on the spot! Both full time and part time positions ranging from Bartenders, Groundskeepers, and Dock Attendants to Counter Servers, Guest Attendants, Food/Beverage Servers and many more! Here to fill us in is William Paquette of Oneida Nation Enterprises.