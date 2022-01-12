Turning Stone Spa named top spa in North America

(WSYR-TV) — Turning Stone’s Skʌ:nʌ́: Spa was named the top spa in North America on Spas Of America’s 2021 Top 100 list.

Spas of America creates an annual Top 100 Spas list that ranks spas across 38 states, Canada, and Mexico. Despite the challenges of the last year, Skʌ:nʌ́: was awarded the number one spot.

“These unprecedented times have elevated the importance of self-care, and Skʌ:nʌ́: has provided a safe and tranquil place for our guests when they needed it most,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “While navigating evolving health and safety protocols, our talented spa team continued to provide an exceptional guest experience, which makes this recognition all that more meaningful.”

Skʌ:nʌ́: was the first Native American inspired spa in the Northeast and pays homage to Oneida and American Indian culture through decor and ingredients, such as strawberries, sage, and white pine, which are essential in the Oneida culture.

“Skʌ:nʌ́: is the perfect refuge from the excitement, entertainment, and activities of Turning Stone Resort Casino,” said Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “Skʌ:nʌ́: has consistently been one of the leading spa and wellness destinations with our audience, providing guests with an incomparable guest experience, amazing facilities, and leading and evolving spa therapies and treatments. Skʌ:nʌ́: story is unique and authentic and it resonates with people.”