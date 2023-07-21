VERONA, NY. (WSYR-TV) — One of the largest expansions in Turning Stone Resort Casino’s history was announced Friday, July 21 by the Oneida Indian Nation.

This $370 million capital investment will not only offer more for resort goers but will be bringing in over 3,000 one-time jobs.

The Oneida Indian Nation paired up with design firm, Gensler, for this two-year project, which will begin early in 2024.

Courtesy of the Oneida Indian Nation.

The expansion will include:

77,000-square-foot conference center Eight new meeting rooms, many with outdoor patios Two new ballrooms, including a 30,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom with a terrace overlooking the Shenendoah Golf Course and The Lodge’s Great Lawn An outdoor courtyard with three new events spaces A new indoor parking garage with 2,000 parking spaces and easy access to the conference center



Courtesy of the Oneida Indian Nation.

A hotel, new restaurant, and updates to existing lodging 258 rooms, including 23 spacious one and two-bedroom suites A lobby featuring a fireplace with lounge seating, a quick-service cafe, and a VIP lounge Salt Seafood & Raw Bar, with five private dining rooms featuring outdoor patios



Click through the slideshow to view the renderings courtesy of the Oneida Indian Nation.

NY Rec & Social comes to Exit 33 More than 60 high-definition screens Plush seating Cozy fan caves Entertainment options that include pool, foosball, shuffleboard, and arcade games An outdoor patio with fire pits, seating, and blackjack



Courtesy of the Oneida Indian Nation.

An onsite medical center This will be available to employees and guests 5,000-square-feet Created in partnership with Rome Health Will offer urgent, primary, convenience, and cardiology care Expanded hours covering evenings, weekends, and holidays

Other additions coming A Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf practice area with a driving range and short game area to support the resort’s championship golf courses More than 120 electric vehicle chargers, including 36 Tesla Superchargers, installed across Nation lands in partnership with Tesla for guests and employees



“The new organizational identity recognizes the important role of Turning Stone in setting the standard for all of the Oneida Indian Nation’s enterprises and the essential contributions of every team member, regardless of where they work, in establishing and upholding this standard,” said the Oneida Indian Nation.

2023 is not only the 30th anniversary of the Turning Stone, but the 10-year anniversary of the Settlement Agreement between the Oneida Indian Nation, New York State, and Oneida and Madison Counties.

“The Turning Stone Evolution is much more than just an expansion,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative, and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “It is nothing less than a full evolution of the region’s premier destination and its role as an economic leader. Together with our existing facilities and partnerships, the new conference center will make Turning Stone and Central New York an even more desirable destination for larger and more prestigious events.”

Beginning October 1, Oneida Nation Enterprises will become Turning Stone Enterprises.