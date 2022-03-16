VERONA, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Let’s play! The World Series of Poker Tournament is coming to Central New York, and if you play your cards right, you can win big!

“I’ve been here seven years and I’ve been wanting to do this since I first got here,” says Frank Foti, Director of Poker, Turning Stone Resort Casino.

After being in the works for three years its finally here. New York State’s first-ever world series poker tournament.

“We have circuit events all over the country. First time in New York. We’re going to get to see players that come from the world series that come out,” says Dennis Jones, World Series of Poker Tournament Director.

The tournament is being held at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

“It should be a fantastic venue for everybody. Just the space that we have and the restaurants and the hotels. Players are going to really be excited once they get here,” says Jones.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 17th with the first event kicking off at 9 a.m.

“It doesn’t officially end until the 28th, which will be the final table for the $500,000 guarantee on that stage,” says Foti.

Anyone can play in the World Series of Poker. All you need is a Turning Stone Rewards card and a little bit of cash to buy in.

“Most of the events will last anywhere from one to three days. The main event is the most prestigious event that we’ll run throughout the 15 rings,” says Jones.

10 to 15,000 players from across the country are expected to play in the 12 day event. If you play your cards just right, you could be in for a big treat! Poker players will be competing for over $1 million and will have several opportunities to take home a WSOP ring, and even a chance to win a seat in WSOP “Tournament of Champions” in Las Vegas.