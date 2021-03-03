Turning Stone Event Center to serve as vaccine distribution site for Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County and the Oneida Indian Nation are partnering to host an Oneida County vaccination distribution site at the Turning Stone Event Center.

On both Friday, March 5, and Monday, March 8, Oneida County residents who are 65 years and older, medical workers, first responders, teachers, and grocery and convenience store workers can be vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at Turning Stone will be operated by the Oneida County Department of Health. They will handle eligibility, registration, and administration of the vaccine.

People who have a confirmed vaccine appointment are instructed to park in the parking garage and will be required to follow the Oneida Indian Nation’s health and safety protocols, including mandatory face coverings, ID verification, and screening before entering.

Hours for the event are Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents can make an appointment online.