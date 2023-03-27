VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the next 30 days as part of “The Next 30,” Turning Stone Casino’s 30th-anniversary celebration, Turning Stone will release a series of announcements sharing huge entertainment events that will perform at the Event Center this summer.

Those events at Upstate New York’s premiere entertainment destination include the likes of Kevin Hart, Tim McGraw, Steve Martin and Martin Short and more who will be kicking off the 30th-anniversary celebration in May 2023.

Tickets for Kevin Hart’s May 14 show at Turning Stone will go on sale Thursday, March 30 for TS Rewards Members and public on-sale is Friday, March 31, both at 10:00 a.m.

Guests can purchase tickets in person at the Turning Stone Casino Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster. Additional ticket information can be found online at TurningStone.com

Kevin Hart at the Turning Stone

Credit: Getty Images

Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart will perform his award-winning “Reality Check” standup show in the Turning Stone Event Center on Sunday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m.

Hart is the latest headliner to be announced as part of Turning Stone’s 30th-anniversary entertainment lineup.

His tour that he’s bringing to Central New York has recently been named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 for the new show. Not only is Hart a comedian but a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and is a founding partner in two companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant-based, quick-serve restaurant Hart House.

Tim McGraw at the Turning Stone

Tim McGraw is coming to the Turning Stone Event Center on Sunday, July 2 and will be one of the headliners during this summer’s lineup of iconic performances at the Turning Stone.

The country music legend was the first artist to ever perform in the Turning Stone Event Center on December 2, 2004, and will be forever remembered for his part in the resort casino’s story.

McGraw is an award-winning entertainer, author, and actor who has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 number-one singles. He is the most-played country artist since his debut in 1992, has four New York Times bestselling books to his credit and has acted in movies such as Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side.

Steve Martin and Martin Short at the Turning Stone

Legendary standup comedians and actors who both star in the hit TV series Only Murders in the Building, Steven Martin and Martin Short are coming to the Turning Stone Event Center on Sunday, November 12.

They will be performing their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century. Guests must be 18+ years old.

“A historic anniversary deserves a historic lineup of entertainment for our guests,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative, and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “The biggest entertainers in the world will be performing at Turning Stone this year as we celebrate our ‘Next 30’ anniversary and look forward to even bigger and better things to come.”

Touring together since 2015, Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflect a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.”

Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.