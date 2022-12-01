VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Turning Stone Resort Casino’s spa, Skana, is celebrating nearly two decades of being open with a Sweet 16 deal for guests December 5 through 11.

During the special anniversary week, guests visiting Skana will receive a special Sweet 16 chocolate made by Turning Stone’s award-winning pastry team as well the chance to win a special Sweet 16 anniversary gift basket filled with the most popular skin and hair products at Skana.

Skana Massage Room; Credit: Turning Stone Resort Casino

Since opening in 2006, Skana has offered guests world-class amenities and treatments while honoring the Oneida Indian Nation with cultural traditions as the first Native-American-inspired spa in the Northeast.

Skana is also introducing something extra special for its Sweet 16 that honors the Oneida Indian Nation, a new Oneida Signature Four Directions Package.

The commemorative spa package includes treatments that honor Oneida culture with the Four Directions Scrub and a Signature Facial. The scrub combines natural products traditionally used by the Oneida Nation, including blue corn meal, maple oil and sea salt, to produce a gentle exfoliation and is completed with the application of a strawberry moisturizer.

The Oneidas consider strawberries an important element in plant medicine with the annual ripening indicating the official start of summer.

Skana also pays homage to Oneida and American Indian cultural themes through its décor, ambiance, treatments and gracious hospitality. The Skana guest experience is defined by the Oneida Nations long believed importance of offering gracious hospitality to all who enter their ancestral homelands.

Skana does this by offering all guests a warm welcome, peaceful relaxation, and unparalleled service. The spa’s deeply peaceful experience is made possible by a dedicated team of employees.

Continuously recognized by several industry leaders, Skana is one of the best spas in the world with numerous prestigious accolades, as well as several guest-choice awards.

Skana was named by Forbes Travel Guide as a Four-Star Award winner this year as well as the only Forbes-rated spa in New York outside of New York City. It was also ranked #1 Spa in North America in Spas of America and #1 Best Spa in New York in Casino Player Magazine.

Guests interested in participating in Skʌ:nʌ́:’s Sweet 16 celebration, visit HERE for more information and to schedule an appointment.