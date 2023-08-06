SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a beautiful weekend weather-wise here in Central New York, changes are inbound. Get the details below…

Unsettled at times overnight

High pressure is moving out of the region, and in its wake is an area of low pressure and its frontal system moving toward Central New York.

This system will deliver periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, overnight along with some embedded thunder.

It will be a rather mild night as well with lows in the mid to upper 60s and rising humidity.

Keep the rain gear handy Monday

Humidity will continue to be on the rise into Monday with dew point values reaching the 60s and low-70s.

The overnight showers give way to a lull in precipitation overall during Monday morning and midday. Later Monday afternoon, chances for scattered showers and storms will be on the rise once again.

Some of these storms Monday afternoon into Monday evening could be on the strong to severe side, especially south of Syracuse. While some damaging wind gusts and hail are possible, the bigger concern is heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding. We will monitor this closely for you.

Any drier toward midweek?

We will still be affected by this storm into Tuesday with another round of showers before it finally pulls out of the northeast Tuesday night.

We may still see a few leftover showers into Wednesday morning, mainly east of I-81. Then, the rest of the day looks partly sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the low 80s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.