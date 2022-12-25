BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.”

Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, according to Poloncarz.

In a Sunday morning briefing on December 25, Poloncarz said there “may be more” bodies they haven’t found yet.

The deaths called for a driving ban in effect on Sunday. Conditions were so severe that ambulances had to be abandoned.

The Buffalo Fire Department Historian also said this was the first time in Buffalo fire history that they were unable to respond to calls.

Poloncarz said this is a snowstorm that will never be forgotten due to its severity. Poloncarz also thanked the Biden administration for the White House disaster declaration that will be issued within 24 hours.

He also thanked Governor Hochul for her communication and help during this time.

As of Sunday evening, there are over 21,000 power outages in Erie County according to poweroutage.us.

Poloncarz urged everyone in Buffalo to stay off the roads this Holiday as much of Buffalo is impassable.

Governor Hochul said it may look like conditions are lightening, but the storm is not over. Crews still need to do work restoring power and clearing the snow.

Buffalo police are asking those who have a snowmobile or are willing to help in search and recovery efforts to call (716) 851-4405.

Poloncarz reminds residents of Erie county that the driving ban remains through 7:00 a.m. tomorrow, December 26.