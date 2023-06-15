SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a twin miracle! Three sets of twins were born at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital this past weekend, June 10 and 11.

Twins Kendall and Kamryn Burke, Theodore and Evelyn Kalina, and Haein and Haeyoon Jeon were born in 24 hours, which is something CNS, Director of Women & Infants Service Line, Heather Shimer-Bero, has never seen.

Twin babies Haein and Haeyon Jeon provided by St. Joseph’s Health Twin babies Theodore and Evelyn Kalina provided by St. Joseph’s Health Twin babies Kendall and Kamryn Burke provided by St. Joseph’s Health

“In 32 years, I’ve never seen three sets of twins in 24 hours,” said Shimer-Bero. “Our Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby colleagues showed incredible teamwork and managed all three deliveries beautifully.”

Something must be in the water in Central New York as not only were the three sets of twins born in the same 24 hours this past weekend but two days ago, yet another set of twins was born. A fifth set of twins was also born and transferred to the NICU from a regional hospital.

According to Kelly M. Quinn, Manager of Public Relations and Network Communications at St. Joseph’s Health, the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit was the first in the region when it opened in 1970 and provides critical care to newborns from 16 counties.

“All the twins born at St. Joe’s are happy and healthy and headed home with their families,” said Quinn.