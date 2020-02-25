Two 15-year-old girls charged with arson after Watertown fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two 15-year-old girls were charged with arson in the third degree, a Class C felony, for intentionally damaging a building by starting a fire inside. Both were arrested and were referred to Jefferson County Family Court for arraignment.

On December 28, 2019, members of the Watertown Police Department and the City of Watertown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 203 S. Indiana Ave.

After an investigation was conducted, the cause of the fire was determined to be arson, which led to the arrest of the two juvenile females.

