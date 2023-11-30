UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Fire crews have been called to a blaze at a restaurant on Varick Street on Thursday, November 30.

The Utica Fire Department was called to the HK Restaurant and Lounge at 703 Varick Street at approximately 1:20 pm on Thursday, November 30. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters first arrived on the scene. The structure is a two-story, wood-framed restaurant at the corner of Varick and Cooper Streets.

The restaurant was where, on Saturday, November 11, Kwamae Smith was shot and killed following an argument at that location. Police have since arrested Tyrell Brown in connection with that incident.

No injuries have been reported. Roads in that area have been closed.

This is an ongoing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.