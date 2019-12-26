Two arrested after kidnapping and threatening a man in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Cortland men are under arrest accused of kidnapping and threatening an 18-year-old in connection with an unrelated assault case.

Cortland Police’s investigation began with the reported kidnapping of an 18-year-old from his home on Pomeroy Street.

The investigation found that on or about December 19, Donavin M. Fink Jr. (19) and Devin M. Hines (19) both of Cortland broke into the 18-year-old’s home.

Police say the 18-year-old man had provided statements to police last week regarding Fink’s involvement in an unrelated assault.

Once inside, Fink reportedly choked and threatened the 18-year-old with a knife. Fink then bound the man’s wrists with cord. Meanwhile, Hines backed a white Dodge Durango, belonging to Hines’ girlfriend, up to the front door of the man’s residence.

Fink forced the 18-year-old from his home and into the back seat of the Durango. Fink then tied an article of clothing around the man’s head. The wrapping covered the man’s eyes, nose and mouth. Hines then drove to a camper in Slaterville.

Along the way, Fink tied chains to the 18-year-old man’s ankles and had Hines stop the vehicle along a dirt road. Fink forced the man out of the vehicle and threatened to tie the chains to the rear of the Durango and drag the man down the road. Fink then put the man back into the vehicle and they continued on to Hines’ residence.

When they arrived in Slaterville, Fink and Hines took the 18-year-old man from the vehicle and led him into the woods, where they pushed him into a creek.

The man was then brought into the camper, untied and warned that if he ever gave a statement against Fink again, he would be killed. Hines drove the man back to his Pomeroy Street home the next day and dropped him off.

The man spent the next few days in hiding at a friend’s house before the friend convinced him to call the police. The 18-year-old man suffered bruising and did not require medical treatment.

Fink was charged with; burglary, kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy, intimidating a witness, criminal obstruction of breathing, and menacing.

Hines was charged with; burglary in the 1st degree, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

Fink was remanded to the Cortland County Jail in lieu of $100K cash bail or $200K bond. Hines was remanded to the Cortland County Jail in lieu of $25K cash bail or $50K bond.

There were witnesses to portions of this incident and they are cooperating with investigators. Anyone with additional information is urged to call the City Police at (607) 753-3001.

More from NewsChannel 9:



For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9