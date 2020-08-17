SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been arrested after officers heard gunfire in an area they were patrolling.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Solvay Police Officers were on the 300-block of Charles Avenue when they heard gunfire coming from the area of Milton and Charles avenues. The officers then saw a vehicle leave the area, speeding.
Officers stopped the vehicle and found a loaded handgun. The people in the vehicle were identified as Rachelle Riggs, 32, and David Herndon, 28. Both people were taken into custody and are both facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Two arrested after shots fired in Solvay
- Gov. Cuomo to hold briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- Man airlifted after car crashes into tree in Ithaca
- Three people injured after an altercation on Warner Avenue
- News on the Go: 8/17/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App