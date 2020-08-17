Two arrested after shots fired in Solvay

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been arrested after officers heard gunfire in an area they were patrolling.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Solvay Police Officers were on the 300-block of Charles Avenue when they heard gunfire coming from the area of Milton and Charles avenues. The officers then saw a vehicle leave the area, speeding.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found a loaded handgun. The people in the vehicle were identified as Rachelle Riggs, 32, and David Herndon, 28. Both people were taken into custody and are both facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected