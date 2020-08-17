Two arrested after shots fired in Solvay

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been arrested after officers heard gunfire in an area they were patrolling.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Solvay Police Officers were on the 300-block of Charles Avenue when they heard gunfire coming from the area of Milton and Charles avenues. The officers then saw a vehicle leave the area, speeding.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found a loaded handgun. The people in the vehicle were identified as Rachelle Riggs, 32, and David Herndon, 28. Both people were taken into custody and are both facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon.