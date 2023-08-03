CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cicero Police Department worked with the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Community Stabilization Unit to arrest two men for the underage sale of tobacco and nicotine products to minors.

20-year-old Musa Sharhan at Panda Exotics on 8124 Brewerton Road, and 26-year-old Alharbij Abdulijabbar at WF Smoke shop on 7915 Route 31 were both arrested.

Both individuals were charged with:

One count of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child Second Degree

They were released on appearances tickets returnable in Town of Cicero Court.