Two arrested for Manlius home invasion

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius police arrested two people Wednesday morning on charges associated with a home invasion robbery in the Village of Manlius Tuesday evening.

Police were called to a residence on West Seneca Street at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday. A woman at the location was assaulted, injured, and robbed while her children were home. Police report the victim knew the suspects and the incident stemmed from a dispute between the parties.

The suspects were arrested around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Morgan Road in Liverpool.

22-year-old Zachary Bambrick is charged with robbery, burglary, and conspiracy.

22-year-old Asiah Lodman is charged with robbery, burglary, assault, and criminal mischief.

Although police reported the victim was injured, they did not release the extent of her injuries.