Two arrested after Spaulding Street shooting; guns found in freezer, children’s play area

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dominique Brooks-Jenkins, 19, and Tareek Simmons, 22, were arrested on parole violation warrants after a shooting on Spaulding Street early Thursday morning in Elmira.

Officers were approached by two males who advised that they had been shot at by a group of individuals who were standing on the front porch of a nearby residence at 410 Spaulding Street.

The victims advised that they were walking south on Spaulding Street when one of the males yelled to them, “What are you looking at?” The victims did not reply. They were then met with gunfire with several rounds striking the pavement next to them. The victims saw the muzzle flashes coming from the group on the porch.

Officers observed numerous spent shell casings on the front porch of the residence. Negotiations were conducted eventually resulting in nine adults and two children vacating the residence. Officers cleared the residence and located two more individuals hiding in a bedroom. One was a 15-year-old male and the other was Simmons, a 22-year-old parolee from Elmira.

The residence was secured and a search warrant was obtained.

Three loaded handguns were found at the residence. One was found in the freezer. Another was found in a downstairs living room/children play area. The last was found in the fenced-in backyard. The firearm that was found in the children’s play area was the same caliber weapon as the shell casings found on the front porch.

Officers discovered evidence of a separate shooting at the residence. There were multiple bullet holes in the residence. Officers located a few of the associated projectiles still in the residence. There were spent shell casings found on the ground across the street from the residence. These were a different caliber than the ones found on the porch.

Five males were transported to the Elmira Police Department and interviewed by Detectives. All claimed to have no knowledge of the incidents.

Brooks-Jenkins and Simmons were arrested and detained on Parole Violation Warrants.

The incident is being investigated and additional charges are expected. Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626, speak with an officer, or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.