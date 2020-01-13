Two arrested in connection with two armed robberies at High Acres Apartment Complex

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with two robberies at the High Acres Apartment Complex in Onondaga.

The first robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on December 15, 209. Deputies say two victims were leaving their vehicle when they were approached by two other men with handguns. The suspects demanded money from the victims and fled the scene.

On January 1, 2020, just before 3:30 a.m., two male suspects entered an apartment and demanded money from the residents. The suspects were armed with handguns and took off with the cell phone of one of the residents.

On January 9, detectives arrested Ahmed Jones, 22, and Edward Pam, 31, both of Syracuse. Both men are facing robbery, burglary and criminal mischief charges.

