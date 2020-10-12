Two arrested in Ithaca after a nonpeaceful protest on Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were arrested in Ithaca on Sunday after a nonpeaceful protest at the Ithaca Police Department Headquarters. Multiple people were blocking traffic and spraying graffiti on the building, as well as the roadway.
Lucas D. Bonnet, 32, of Trumansburg, was charged with resisting arrest and making graffiti. A 15-year-old was also charged with making graffiti.
Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor said, “This act of vandalism is reprehensible, and criminal acts of this nature will not be tolerated. For the past 18 weeks, the officers of the Ithaca Police Department have been thoroughly accommodating and highly professional during the scores of protests that have occurred, making this act even more deplorable.”
The investigation is ongoing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- OCC hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating on Halloween
- Fugitive of the Week Jermaine Hordge wanted on robbery, assault charges
- First-generation business owners find dream in sharing heritage, culture
- Activist Christian Ramirez reflects on growing up in binational family
- 22nd Congressional District
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App