Two arrested in Ithaca after a nonpeaceful protest on Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were arrested in Ithaca on Sunday after a nonpeaceful protest at the Ithaca Police Department Headquarters. Multiple people were blocking traffic and spraying graffiti on the building, as well as the roadway.

Lucas D. Bonnet, 32, of Trumansburg, was charged with resisting arrest and making graffiti. A 15-year-old was also charged with making graffiti.

Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor said, “This act of vandalism is reprehensible, and criminal acts of this nature will not be tolerated. For the past 18 weeks, the officers of the Ithaca Police Department have been thoroughly accommodating and highly professional during the scores of protests that have occurred, making this act even more deplorable.”

The investigation is ongoing.