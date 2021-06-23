Two arrested in second prostitution bust in CNY this week

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies raided a spa in Solvay Wednesday evening, after getting tips from neighbors in the area that workers were engaging in prostitution.

According to Solvay Police, two people who work at Ming Spa in Solvay at the Corner of West Genesee Street and Montrose Avenue have been arrested on prostitution charges.

New York State Police were also on scene. Solvay Police say this raid is believed to be connected to a spa that was raided on Tuesday in Cicero. That business was inside the Aldi Plaza on Route 31, right next to C-NS. Police said they were tipped off by neighbors.

More information from the Solvay raid is expected later Wednesday evening.