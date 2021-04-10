Two arrested in Seneca Falls following a shoplifting at Walmart on Friday

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca Falls Police Department arrest Jacob A. Hubbs and Teagan A. Jahna following a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Friday.

According to officials, it was discovered that the merchandise was concealed by Hubbs within other merchandise, then placed within a shopping cart being used by Jahna.

It was further discovered that Jahna failed to pay for the merchandise which was in her shopping cart while using the self-checkout.

Both subjects passed all points of sale with no attempt at rendering payment for the unpaid items within their possession.

Both were charged with one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and processed at the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department.