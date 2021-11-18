Two arrested in the Town of Manlius for firing a gun, police say

(WSYR-TV) — Two Manlius adults have been arrested Thursday night after firing a gun last week, according to the Town of Manlius Police Department.

MPD responded to 128 West Pleasant Street for a domestic dispute November 13, 2021, around 11:49 p.m. Residents told police they heard gun shots.

Courtesy: Town of Manlius Police Department

Police say six rounds were fired from an unregistered .380 handgun, but no one was injured. Patrick McNally, 37, and Amber Vaillancourt, 31, were arrested after an investigation, according to a press release sent out by the Town of Manlius Police Department.

McNally has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm within five hundred feet of a dwelling. Vaillancourt has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Both are currently being held at Onondaga County Justice Center. McNally’s bail is set at $100,000 and Vaillancourt’s is $25,000.

Anyone who may have additional information may contact the Manlius Police Department at (315) 682-2212.