CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were busy fighting two big fires in Cortland County on Friday evening.

FIRST FIRE:

The first fire happened just before 5:30 p.m. Crews were called for a reported structure fire at Rosen’s Recycling on Route 11 in the town of Cortlandville.

Within minutes, firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire shooting out of the building. A second alarm was needed for additional resources.

Because of the size and strength of this fire, a neighboring business, Son’s of Sam Motorcycle Club also caught fire. Firefighters say the roof burst into flames, which quickly caused it to collapse.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Both fires were contained in about 45 minutes. However, fire crews were on the scene for several hours before cleanup and overhaul.

The Cortland County and town of Cortlandville highway departments utilized sand to create a berm for potential contaminant runoff. New York State DEC Spill Response was also on scene to evaluate and perform clean up.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control has taken over the investigation.

Assisting departments include:

Cortlandville Fire Department

Homer

McGraw

Virgil

Dryden

McLean

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office

Cortland County Department of Emergency Response and Communications

NYS Police

NYS-DEC

NYS-OFPC

TLC-EMS

Town of Cortlandville Water Department

Cortland County and Town of Cortlandville Highway Departments

SECOND FIRE:

Cortlandville firefighters were called to a structure fire shortly after clearing the fire on Route 11.

The Cortlandville and Homer fire departments responded to 4447 Kinney Gulf Road in Cortland for a reported attached garage on fire.

Firefighters arrived and found the garage engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. The attached home was also full of smoke.

Fire crews knocked this fire down in 20 minutes. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was an unattended burn pile. There were no injuries reported.

Cortlandville firefighters were assisted by the following departments: