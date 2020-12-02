Two brothers sentenced for trafficking in untaxed cigarettes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A federal judge sentenced Jamal Hassan, 42, of Liverpool, and Saddam Hassan, 39, of East Syracuse, to prison Tuesday following a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to traffic in contraband, or untaxed cigarettes.
Jamal Hassan was also sentenced after a guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Saddam Hassan was sentenced to two years in prison.
Both men were ordered to pay New York State $1,117,080 in restitution. Federal prosecutors say that represents tax revenue lost to the state from the sale of the cigarettes.
The U.S Attorney’s office says the men conspired to distribute about 5 million cigarettes. Investigators confiscated more than 250,000 contraband cigarettes and over 760 counterfeit New York State tax stamps when they arrested the pair. The men admitted to distributing the untaxed cigarettes to neighborhood stores in the Syracuse area.
