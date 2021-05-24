Two-car accident leaves one Syracuse driver in critical condition after car ends up hitting tree

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is in critical condition after their car struck a tree last night in Syracuse. Police say officers responded to the intersection of East Fayette and South Beech Street for a two-car motor vehicle collision just after 11:30 p.m.

According to police, one of those cars ended up hitting a tree on the 1300 block of East Fayette Street. The driver was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Upstate University Hospital, where they are in critical condition. Syracuse police are continuing to investigate.