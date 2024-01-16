SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police were sent to a two-vehicle crash around 2:49 p.m. on Jan. 15, at the intersection of Buckley Road and Lorian Drive, in the Town of Salina.

71-year-old Harold Williams, of Baldwinsville, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet when he was leaving the parking lot at 6846 Buckley Road, a medical office. Williams was trying to turn south onto Buckley Road when he drove out in front of 34-year-old Camillus man, who was driving a 2005 Honda.

Williams was hit and pushed off the west shoulder of Buckley Road, where he then struck a street sign.

The 34-year-old’s vehicle continued off the west shoulder of Buckley Road as well, and collided with large landscaping rocks on the property of 157 Lorian Drive.

Williams was taken to Upstate University Hospital, but succumbed to a medical event from the crash, according to NYSP.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

A passenger in his vehicle, 63-year-old Pamela Williams was taken to Upstate University Hospital as well for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old was not injured in the crash. A 6-year-old child in his car was taken to Upstate University Hospital for evaluation.

NYSP say eyewitness accounts confirmed Williams pulled out in the path of the second driver/.

No criminal action or tickets will be issued to the 34-year-old Camillus man.