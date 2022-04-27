(WSYR-TV) — The The New York Beef Council‘s (NYBC) final four for New York State’s best burger has been set and Central New York makes up half the field.

Last week, Central New York made up 60% of the top ten field. Voting finished up April 24, and trimmed down the field from ten to four. Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub’s “Holy Smokers Burger” and Brewer Union Café’s “Bam Bam Burger” will take on the likes of the “Benny Burger” from Ben’s Fresh in Port Jervis, and “The Empire Smash Burger” from Illusive Restaurant and Bar in Rensselaer.

These four will now face off in-person for a panel of judges at Onondaga Community College May 9, 2022.

Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub out of Syracuse is a four-time winner of the contest and has taken home three-of-the-last-four titles. Brewerton’s Brewer Union Café is making its first appearance in the final four. Meanwhile, both Ben’s Fresh and Illusive Restaurant and Bar joined Ale ‘n’ Angus in the final four in 2021.