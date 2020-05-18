Interactive Maps

Two charged with animal cruelty case in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Two people are each facing 51 counts of animal cruelty in what police report was a lengthy investigation into a dog hoarding complaint.

Syracuse Police charged  Anthony Jones, 59 and Marian Jones, 59, of 1237 Park St. each with 51 counts of animal cruelty, and each with one county of tampering with physical evidence, a felony, and each with one count of obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

Police and Syracuse Dog Control recovered 40 dogs and four cats after executing search warrants at several locations.

Police believe numerous dogs connected with this case have not been located and are seeking the public’s help.

Anyone that might have information can contact police at 315-442-5336 or email cruelty investigator Tara Kalil at tkalil@syracusepolice.org.

