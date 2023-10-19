CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joseph Storch, a 33-year-old man from Veteran, and Edward Wheaton, a 68-year-old man from Elmira, were arrested by New York State Police on Oct. 18 after a months-long investigation into reports of sexual child abuse.

Wheaton was arrested on a warrant charging him with predatory sexual assault against a child (A-II Felony) by the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. Wheaton is being held at the Gaston County Jail as he waits for his extradition back to New York State.

Storch was arrested for sex trafficking of a child (B Felony) and arraigned in the Town of Veteran Court.

The investigation into these two men is still ongoing, NYSP says. Future charges are anticipated, and anyone with information on this case should call State Police at 585-398-4100.