Two children killed in Thruway accident on Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two children are dead after a four-vehicle crash on the Thruway in Seneca County.
On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., a pickup truck failed to slow down for traffic in the westbound lanes of the Thruway. The truck rear-ended a minivan. The minivan then hit another vehicle and a tractor trailer.
Two children in the back seat of the minivan, ages 9 and 11, were killed. The driver and front-seat passenger of the minivan were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene. A person in the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted through the Junius Ponds Rest Area while State Police cleared the scene.
