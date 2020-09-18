Two CNY establishments have liquor license suspended

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Two establishments in our viewing area have had their liquor license suspended after New York State Police and State Liquor Authority found “egregious violations” during their visits.

The Three Bear Inn in Marathon was visited on September 3, where an SLA investigator saw more than two dozen patrons outside, consuming alcohol while a band played. Many people were not social distancing or wearing masks.

On September 11, the Risky Business Cafe in Hamilton was visited by SLA investigators who saw patrons ignoring social distancing recommendations and were not wearing masks. Investigators were initially prevented from entering the establishment. Once they were, they found nearly 70 people, even though they were permitted to have only 43 per the Department of Health’s indoor service guidelines.

“New Yorkers have worked together to stop the spread of coronavirus — but with our infection rate hovering around 1 percent and the threat of a second wave on the horizon, we must double down on the successful strategies that have helped us over the last six months,” Governor Cuomo said. “While it is clear the increased enforcement by our task force has made an impact, we cannot let ourselves become complacent or allow those coming from other states to import indifference for these critical public health rules. This action should serve as a reminder to the small number of establishments who openly flout the rules that they are putting all New Yorkers at risk, and they will be held accountable.”

State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said, “Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, our task force has made a real impact and we are seeing better compliance. We will continue to crack down on the small number of businesses that continue to operate in violation of the law and common sense — risking both New Yorkers’ health and our continued progress.”

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a liquor license.