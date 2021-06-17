Two CNY high school student part of NYPA scholarship award winners

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two local high schoolers have been selected as part of ten winners that will receive a $10,000 New York Power Authority (NYPA) Future Energy Leaders Scholarship award.

The goal of the NYPA is to increase diversity in the utility sector by ensuring traditionally under-represented students have opportunities to benefit from the clean energy economy.

We're thrilled to recognize the winners of our #FutureEnergyLeaders Scholarship, as we continue to champion #diversity in the #utility space, and encourage these 10 high school seniors from across #NewYork State to pursue a career in the #energy industry. pic.twitter.com/fhUfyHVsCf — NY Power Authority (@NYPAenergy) June 16, 2021

Matheu Campbell, of Skaneateles High School, will attend Columbia University in the fall to study electrical engineering, biomedical engineering or applied math.

Meanwhile, Malik Robinson, of Nottingham High School, will attend Boston College to study chemistry and environmental engineering.

“NYPA’s goal is to increase diversity in the electric utility industry by creating opportunities for students in New York State who are interested in pursuing a career in an energy-related field,” said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO. “We hope these awards help students achieve their academic goals, pursue their dreams, and become the next Thomas Edison, Edith Clarke, or Granville T. Woods, well-known leaders in energy who also had footprints in New York State.”

To be eligible, applicants had to be academically accomplished, economically challenged, and under-represented high school seniors (with additional consideration given to candidates who are Black, Indigenous or Persons of Color), residing in New York State, in good academic standing and enrolled in an energy-related college undergraduate degree program.