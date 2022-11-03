ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marihuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2.

They searched a house on Lorian Drive in the Town of Salina and a house on West 4th Street South in the City of Fulton.

As a result, deputies say two men were charged with many felonies and found the following:

168 pounds of marihuana

One pound of concentrated cannabis

1.6 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

$138,455 in U.S. currency

Three vehicles that were used to transport the drugs

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office 33-year-old Donelldo Madrid of Liverpool and 43-year-old Michael J. Queior of Fulton were both charged with the following from the investigation:

Conspiracy in the fourth degree

Aggravated Criminal Sale of Cannabis

Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree

Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the second degree

Criminal Possesions of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

Both Madrid and Queior were arraigned on Thursday, November 3, and released on pre-trial proceedings.

This is an ongoing investigation and deputies say additional arrests are expected.