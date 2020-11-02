Two days before in-person classes were set to resume, SUNY Cortland will allow students to leave campus

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Cortland students are being given the chance to leave campus early, just one day after the campus president called out “extremely reckless decisions” in the form of three large off-campus parties over the weekend.

The change in policy comes as the state-level SUNY administration was to consider lifting the pause on in-person learning, which had been put in place after more than 100 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in two consecutive two-week periods.

Two emails, obtained by NewsChannel 9, were sent over the weekend to students from SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum.

The first email, directed specifically to “a small percentage of students whose poor and extremely reckless decisions could impact the larger campus community,” called out “three large off-campus parties” on Friday night that resulted in the possible suspension of 80 students.

The second email announced a plan that offers students an early departure, as soon as Monday, after testing negative for coronavirus or quarantining.

A spokesperson for the campus says the parties and early departure offer are not connected, and the consideration to let students leave early was underway last week.

The SUNY Cortland departure testing plan follows a policy from the state-level SUNY administration, mandating all students test negative for COVID-19 within the 10 days prior to leaving campus.

The students who leave campus will continue their remote learning through the end of the semester. The president specifies that the campus is not “closing.”

A person with knowledge of the campus’ coronavirus response tells NewsChannel 9, “SUNY Cortland has a lot of work to do to give their campus community assurance that they can control the virus. They have so far failed in that effort.”

With 592 people infected during the semester, SUNY Cortland has had more coronavirus cases than the SUNY system’s three largest schools – UAlbany, Stony Brook and University at Buffalo – combined.