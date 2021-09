SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two adults were pronounced dead after a vehicle collision into a fuel tank, according to Syracuse Police.

The accident happened at the 800 block of Malden Road, Mattydale just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.