SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An accident involving a tractor trailer and pickup truck have left two people dead, New York State Police report.

On June 5 around 10:19 a.m., State Police troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were sent to a deadly accident at the intersection of State Route 104 and Ridge Rd in the Town of Sodus.

The collision involved a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and a tractor trailer.

Following an investigation, NYSP found that the tractor trailer was headed westbound on State Route 104, and the pickup truck was traveling north on Ridge Road, when it failed to stop at the red light. The pickup was then hit by the tractor trailer by the front passenger side.

The driver of the pickup, 59-year-old John M. Crane of Williamson, N.Y., and the passenger, 37-year-old John L. Crane of Sodus, N.Y., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 58-year-old John Mikac, of Buffalo, N.Y., was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The New York State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.