Two found dead in a Manlius residence Monday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police found two dead bodies in a home on Monday after conducting a status check.

A woman called police around 8 a.m. when her daughter did not show up to work and she was concerned.

A missing persons investigation was opened and police went to the residence on Hadley Lane in the Town of Manlius to conduct a status check. It is there that they found the two individuals.

The names of the deceased will not be released until all family members are notified.

There is no indication of any danger to the public or residents in the area.

The Town of Manlius Police Department is being assisted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department in the ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues. Any helpful information related to this incident may be conveyed to Sergeant K. Hatter at 315-682-2212 or the TMPD tips line at 315-682-8673.