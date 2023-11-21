CONQUEST, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that two people have died following a fire, in the Town of Conquest.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. on Drake Road, not far from Route 370.

According to State Police, a neighbor noticed flames and called the people who lived in the home to let them know. That same neighbor also called 911

A NewsChannel 9 photographer tried to get a good look, but had to stay back as crews worked on the fire.

Ages and names of the victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

